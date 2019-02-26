Posters for the the musical are seen at The Theater at Solaire

Published 5:13 PM, February 26, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Another classic Broadway musical is reportedly making its way to the Manila stage, as posters for Andrew Lloyd Weber's Cats were spotted at the Theater at Solaire, where the international production of Phantom of the Opera is currently running.

While no official announcement has been made yet, Spot.ph said Cats is the next production from Concertus Manila, the group that brings international musicals to local audiences.

Aside from Phantom, Concertus has brought in the international productions of Mamma Mia, Lion King, Sound of Music, and West Side Story.

Based on a book of poems by TS Eliot called Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats, Cats follows a tribe of felines called the Jellicle Cats who gather on the night of the Jellicle Ball, where one of them will be selected by their leader to receive a new life.

The musical is perhaps most known for the song "Memory," performed in the musical by Grizabella the "Glamour Cat" whose now-withered condition has led to her being an outcast among the tribe.

Cats first opened on London's West End in 1981, and on Broadway in 1982, and has since won countless awards, including the Tony for Best Musical for its original Broadway production.

The last time the musical was performed in Manila by an international cast was in 2010. It ran at the Cultural Center of the Philippines in Pasay, with Lea Salonga taking on the role of Grizabella. – Rappler.com