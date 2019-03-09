Francisca Reyes-Aquino is widely considered as the mother of Philippine folk dance

Published 4:58 PM, March 09, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Google on Saturday, March 9 paid tribute to National Artist for Dance Francisca Reyes-Aquino, who celebrated her 120th birth anniversary.

The doodle showed the country's famous folk dances such as the Pandanggo sa Ilaw, Tinikling, Cariñosa and Singkil, all which Reyes-Aquino documented in her time.

Born on March 9, 1899, Reyes-Aquino, a Bulakeña traveled to parts of the country where she began to record the dances in barrios in Central and Northern Luzon. A thesis entitled “Philippine Folk Dances and Games," in 1926 would later be adapted as an instructional material for teachers to be used in private and publics schools.

Reyes-Aquino also became a supervisor for Phyiscal Education under the Department of Education, wherein she also pushed for the teaching of folk dances as part of the Filipino identity and culture.

She also wrote books on dances, including the Philippine National Dances and Philippine Folk Dances, Volumes I to VI. She received the Republic Award Merit in 1954 for her contribution to dance from President Ramon Magsaysay and was later bestowed as a National Artist in 1973.

Reyes-Aquino is the latest Filipina to be honored by Google. Josefa Llanes Escoda and Dr Fel del Mundo were previously honored with their respective doodles by the portal. – Rappler.com