Wave is set to make her Marvel Comics debut in May

Published 8:30 PM, March 09, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Marvel Universe is getting a new superhero – and she’s a Filipina!

Comic book writer Greg Pak took to Twitter to reveal the first look at the superhero, whose name is Wave.

As announced at @sxsw, I'm thrilled to share the great @leinilyu's stunning design of WAVE, Marvel's new Filipino superhero! Gorgeous colors by @sunnygho! She'll appear for the first time in WAR OF THE REALMS: NEW AGENTS OF ATLAS #1 in May, with art by Gang-Hyuk Lim! pic.twitter.com/cZhwXbQ1FG — Greg Pak (@gregpak) March 9, 2019

Drawn by Leinil Yu and colored by Sunny Gho, Wave is shown in a black, aqua, and gold ensemble, and wielding some sort of crystal sword underwater.

According to Pak, Wave will appear in War of the Realms: New Agents of Atlas #1 in May, along with Chinese heroes Aero and Sword Master, who are also making their Marvel debut.

Before Wave, Marvel also debuted the Triumph Divison – a supergroup from the Philippines that debuted in Invincible Iron Man #2 in June 2008. – Rappler.com