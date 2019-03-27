From Elizabethan England to modern-day Manila

Published 2:01 PM, March 27, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Two of William Shakespeare’s plays are making their way from Elizabethan England to modern-day Manila as Shakespeare’s Rose Theater Company makes its international debut at the Theater at Solaire in September.

The award-winning company will be staging Macbeth and A Midsummer Night’s Dream for 9 shows, from September 17 to September 22.

One of Shakespeare’s most famous tragedies, Macbeth was first staged in 1606. It tells the story of Macbeth, a Scottish general who hears a prophecy from 3 witches that he would become the King of Scotland. In his pursuit of the throne, he becomes a despot, and becomes consumed by his own lust for power.

Meanwhile, A Midsummer Night’s Dream is a beloved Shakespeare comedy, and tells the story of 4 young lovers who are toyed with by fairies in a riotous romp across the Greek forest.

Shakespeare’s Rose Theater is known for bring the bard’s works to life in a traditional Elizabethan theater set-up constructed from state-of-the-art scaffolding, corrugated iron, and timber. The company is known for recreates the 16th century theater experience for its audiences – and it will be interesting to see how they will be bringing it to life at their Solaire venue.

Tickets for the plays range from P1,000 to P5,500 on weekdays, and P1,500 to P6,000 on weekends. Tickets will go on sale via Ticketworld. – Rappler.com