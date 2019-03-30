The musical will be produced by Atlantis Theatrical’s new division, Atlantis Imaginarium Young Theater

Published 6:58 PM, March 30, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The hilarious animals of the hit movie Madagascar are coming to life on stage for Philippine audiences!

Atlantis Theatrical Entertainment Group will be staging Madagascar: A Musical Adventure as the maiden production of its new youth theater division, Atlantis Imaginarium Young Theater (AIYT).

The musical is based on the Dreamorks film Madagscar, which follows Alex the lion, Marty the zebra, Melman the giraffe, and Gloria the hippo, who unwittingly wind up in Madagascar after being shipped out from their home in the Central Park Zoo.

The musical’s book was done by Kevin del Aguila, and music and lyrics by George Noriega and Joel Someillan.

The show will run at the Maybank Performing Arts Theater starting August 2. For more information, contact imaginarium@atlantistheatrical.com – Rappler.com