Valera and Vera are recognized by the Komisyon ng Wika for their contributions to theater and music

Published 8:39 AM, April 01, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Singer-songwriter Rey Valera and theater/television writer Rodolfo "Rody" Vera were awarded the Dangal ni Balagtas by the Komisyon ng Wika for their contributions to the fields of music and theater.

The KWF made the announcement on Thursday, March 28. The award is named after Fracisco Balagtas, one of the country's greatest poets.

Valera is set to accept the award on April 2 at the Orion Elementary School, Orion, Bataan, while Vera will send a video message.

Reynaldo Valera Guardiano in real life, Valera was chosen because of his contribution to original Filipino music (OPM). He is known for some of Sharon Cuneta's songs such as "Mr DJ" and the classic "Pangako Sa'Yo." He was honored with the Pilita Corrales Lifetime Achievement Award in 2015 at the PMPC Star Awards for Music and the MYX Magna Award during the same year.

Rody Vera, meanwhile, will receive the award for his contribution as writer for several plays and scripts for television. His work credits include Die Beautiful, Signal Rock, Goyo: Ang Batang Heneral, Norte, hangganan ng Kasaysayan, and Pamana to name a few.

The Dangal ni Balagtas is an award given to person who have contributed to Filipino culture and arts and left lasting impressions for many generations. Past awardees include Lamberto E. Antonio (2013), Teodoro “Teo” T. Antonio (2014), Rogelio G. Mangahas (2015), Jose “Pete” F. Lacaba (2016), Lualhati Bautista (2017), Ruth Elynia Mabanglo (2017), and Ricardo "Ricky" Lee (2018). – Rappler.com