Published 4:55 PM, April 10, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – It’s official: Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cats is coming to Manila!

The West End revival of the beloved musical is set to open for a limited run at the Theatre at Solaire on November 6.

Based on TS Eliot's Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats, the show is set amongst a larger-than-life junkyard playground where a tribe of felines – including Rum Tum Tugger, Mr Mistoffelees, Macavity, Jennyanydots, Old Deuteronomy, Grizabella, and Skimbleshanks – converge for a night for the Jellicle Ball.

During the ball, Old Deuteronomy, their wise and benevolent leader, makes the Jellicle choice and announces which of them will go up to The Heaviside Layer and be reborn into a whole new Jellicle life.

Cats is most known for the song "Memory," which is performed by Grizabella, the former "Glamour Cat" whose now-withered condition has caused her to be an outcast among the Jellicle cats.

The musical was last performed by an international cast in Manila in 2010, with Lea Salonga taking on the role of Grizabella.

According to a poster at the Theatre at Solaire, Joanna Ampil will be playing Grizabella in the upcoming production.

Ticket prices for the limited Manila run of Cats range from P1,985 to P7,315 for weekend shows, and P1,156 to P6,792.50 for weekday shows. They are now on sale at TicketWorld. – Rappler.com