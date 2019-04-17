Bayambang's St Vincent Ferrer statue, which is taller than the Statue of Liberty, wins the record for the world's 'tallest bamboo sculpture'

Published 4:52 PM, April 17, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Bayambang, Pangasinan’s second Guinness World Record came just in time for Holy Week, with its newly-built St Vincent Ferrer statue winning the world's "tallest bamboo sculpture" award.

Measuring at a whopping 164 feet and 9.56 inches (50.23 meters), St Vincent Ferrer's bamboo sculpture stands tall and proud at St Vincent Ferrer Prayer Park in Barangay Bani.

The announcement was made by official Guinness adjudicator Swapnil Dangarikar to wildly-applauding Bayambangueños during the unveiling on April 5.

According to The Philippine Star, this win commemorates a lot of momentous occasions for the town of Bayambang. It celebrates the following this year: its 405th founding anniversary, the 400th year of the St. Vincent Parish, and the 600th death anniversary of St. Vincent, patron saint of builders.

The world's “tallest engineered bamboo sculpture” was helmed by architect Jerry Suratos, who said that its superstructure was built to withstand earthquakes, strong winds, and even floods, according to a report from ABS-CBN News.

The statue was designed using 3D polygon technology and built with steel and engineered bamboo panels that are meant to last up to 30 years.

The construction time spanned 10 months and took 608 workers to complete.

This Guinness award comes after Bayambang's first ever world record in 2014 for the "longest barbecue", which measured at 8 kilometers. – Rappler.com