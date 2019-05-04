In a preview for 'War of the Realms: New Agents of Atlas #1' fans get a glimpse of the new Filipina superhero

MANILA, Philippines – Marvel is set to introduce its newest Filipina superhero Wave in the upcoming War of the Realms: New Agents of Atlas #1 – and a preview of the upcoming issue gives fans a glimpse of the hero in action. (LOOK: Marvel's new superhero is a bad-ass Filipina)

In the preview posted by Adventures in Poor Taste and shared by writer Greg Pak, Wave is shown responding to what she feels is a disturbance in the water, only to face off with Chinese hero Aero, who is based in Shanghai.

“These aren’t Chinese waters!” she says to Aero, who was turned out to be responding to a disturbance in the wind. As the two heroes investigate the disturbances, an explosion ensues, and the rest of the story unfolds.

More preview pages from WAR OF THE REALMS: NEW AGENTS OF ATLAS #1! pic.twitter.com/cPbD7uXUCQ — Greg Pak (@gregpak) May 3, 2019

The preview doesn’t show much else of Wave, but we do get some interesting tidbits about Wave’s background too: for instance, her real name is Pearl Pangan, and she is based in Cebu City.

The preview also mentions the Triumph Division, a supergroup from the Philippines that debuted in Invincible Iron Man #2 in 2008.

War of the Realms: New Agents of Atlas #1 is set to debut on May 8. – Rappler.com