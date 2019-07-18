'The Prince of Egypt' is scheduled to open in February 2020 at the Dominion Theatre in London

MANILA, Philippines — After doing Hamilton in the West End, singer and theater actress Christine Allado was announced as part of the cast of the West End staging of The Prince of Egypt.

Christine will play the role of Tzipporah, the wife of Moses in the production, with Luke Brady as Moses, Liam Tamne as Ramses, and Alexia Khadime as Miriam according to the WhatsonStage.

Other cast members have yet to be announced. The musical is scheduled for a preview on February 5, 2020 at the Dominion Theatre, London.

On Instagram, Christine said of the role: "I am in awe of this wonderful new journey ahead and feel privileged to be able to play the fiery, spirited, bewitching character that is Tzipporah in the @princeofegyptuk."

Based on the 1998 animated film, The Prince of Egypt, will be directed by Scott Schwartz with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and book based by Philip LaZebnik based on the movie. Songs from the movie will be part of the show.

Christine is no stranger to the stage. Aside from Hamilton, she was also part of the play In The Heights. She also performed with Andrea Bocelli in his concert in April 2016.

In June 2019, she appeared in the The Clockmaker's Daughter as Constance.

