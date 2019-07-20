The beauty queen and activist initially put the crown up for auction for the benefit of the Filipino fishermen whose boat was sunk by a Chinese vessel in the West Philippine Sea

Published 12:44 PM, July 20, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Aurora Pijuan withdrew her Miss International crown from the Leon Exchange Online Auction 12, held by the Leon Gallery on Saturday, July 20.

A representative from the gallery confirmed the news to Rappler, saying that the beauty queen and activist withdrew the crown from the auction on the night of July 19. The representative did not elaborate on why she withdrew the piece, but said that she did it for personal reasons.

The crown is no longer included in the catalog of the online auction, which runs until July 21.

Aurora initially put the crown up for auction to raise money for the 22 fishermen whose boat was rammed by a Chinese vessel in the West Philippine Sea on June 9. (READ: Aurora Pijuan auctions Miss International crown for Gem-Ver fishermen)

It was initially listed with a starting bid of P60,000, but she previously said that she hoped it would fetch P500,000.

The gold and pearl-encrusted crown was handcrafted for Aurora by Tokyo-based jewelry company Mikimoto – the same company that made the crown worn by current Miss Universe, Catriona Gray.

Aurora said that it had previously been kept in the attic of her home, and is a smaller version of the actual crown she wore when she won the Miss International pageant in 1970. – Rappler.com