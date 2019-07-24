BLKD x Calix are among the performers, with art by Ang Gerilya, Rob Cham, and Darlingkink on auction

Published 1:32 PM, July 24, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The "drug war" or the government's campaign against illegal drugs now counts over 20,000 deaths in just 3 years – and a group of artists are speaking out against the casualty count in a one-night only gig: Kolaborasyon: Isang Gabi para sa Kolateral.

The event seeks to raise funds for the families left behind by those who died in the drug war.

Held on July 26, the event includes poetry by Jam Pascual, live music performances from Ang Bandang Shirley, The Ravelos, Kjah x Juss Rye, Shirebound and Busking, and Ja Quintana. There will also be live art by Ang Gerilya, Rob Cham, and Darlingkink, which event-goers can bid on in an auction, with proceeds going to the drug war victims' families.

Also performing are BLKD and Calix, who will perform songs from their latest album, Kolateral, a 12-track compilation which intersperse rap, music, and stories of the drug war victims. (READ: 'Kolateral' rages against the 'drug war' – here’s why you need to listen)

Those who will attend are encouraged to bring USBs/flash drives (old or new) to help spread the music in local areas and communities.

The event will be held at One Two Three Block, Pioneer Street, Mandaluyong from 9 pm onwards. Early-bird tickets offered at Php 250 and door price at Php 300. You can register online here. – Rappler.com