Marvel set to debut another Filipina superhero
MANILA, Philippines – Another Filipina superhero is being added to Marvel’s roster, representing the Philippines along with Pearl Pangan aka Wave, the superhero with water powers from Cebu City. (LOOK: Wave defends Philippine seas in Marvel Comics debut)
Without revealing much detail, comic book writer and Wave co-creator Greg Pak said on Twitter that he, writer Alyssa Wong, and artist Pop Mhan are "introducing ANOTHER brand new Filipina superhero in AERO #3. And she is awesome."
Hot tip comics collectors: @crashwong, @popmhan and I are introducing ANOTHER brand new Filipina superhero in AERO #3. And she is awesome. Do not miss this -- preorder the book today with your local comic book shop!— Greg Pak (@gregpak) July 26, 2019
The new Pinay superhero – whose name and powers are still unknown – will make her debut in Aero #3, which will be released on September 18.
Marvel introduced Wave in May, in War of the Realms: New Agents of Atlas #1. Before Wave, Marvel also launched the Triumph Division, a supergroup from the Philippines that debuted in Invincible Iron Man #2 in June 2008. – Rappler.com
