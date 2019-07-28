Lea is among the Broadway stars included in the book 'A is for Audra: Broadway's Leading Ladies from A to Z'

Published 2:33 PM, July 28, 2019

MANILA, Philippines — Broadway star and The Voice of the Philippines coach Lea Salonga will be part of an upcoming book about Broadway stars.

The book called A is for Audra: Broadway's Leading Ladies from A to Z is scheduled for release on November 12. Lea took to share her excitement on Saturday, July 27.

"Yay!!!!!!!! To be listed along these women I consider legends is such an honor!!!"

Yay!!!!!!!! To be listed along these women I consider legends is such an honor!!! https://t.co/FDap5PAQzq — Lea Salonga (@MsLeaSalonga) July 26, 2019

Written by John Robert Allman and illustrated by Peter Emmerich, the book includes features such as Liza Minnelli, Angela Lansbury, Patti LuPone, Chita Rivera, Audra McDonald, and Kristin Chenoweth, to name a few.

In an interview with Broadway, Allman said of the book: "I hope it's an overture that introduces the icons, shows, cast albums and Tony Awards performances I love so much to Broadway Babies' of all ages."

Emmerich said that Allman's prose was an inspiration for the book.

"I approached each one with the same love and affection I feel for these legends. This is the book I wish I could have had as a Broadway-obsessed child."

The book is catered for children ages 3 to 7. A portion of the proceeds from the book will be donated to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. — Rappler.com