All proceeds from the sale will be given to families in Itbayat who have been affected by the twin earthquakes

Published 6:47 PM, July 29, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine photographers are selling prints of photographs they took in Batanes and other parts of the Philippines to raise funds for Itbayat, Batanes, locals who are reeling from the effects of last Saturday's earthquakes.

"My photographer friends here in the Philippines launched 'Bayanihan para sa Batanes' to help Ivatans to recover from this disaster. My friend (Paul Quiambao) launched this project to sell photographs to raise funds," wrote photographer Jilson Tiu on Instagram.

Tiu's work, alongside those Oli Camacho, Normarei Villamater, Rawen Balmana, Anthea Dijamco, Orange Omengan, Mark Earldaniel Requinta, Javi Cang, Arwin Palac, John Kimwell Laluma, Lyra Auce, Roy Macaras, Rolan Garcia, Billy Palatino, Allan Borebor, Raymond Cruz, Mitch Miguel, Maryanne Mendoza, Michael Ocampo, Ed Lim, Emil Marañon III, RA Valderrama, Annabelle Chavez, and Paul Quiambao are being sold for the project.

Two tremors – magnitude 5.4 and magnitude 5.9 – struck Batanes Saturday morning, July 27, leaving at least 9 people killed and around 60 others injured. The government estimates at least least 911 families or 2,963 people were affected.

Prices of the prints begin at P8,000. All of the proceeds (excluding printing cost) from the sale will be given to families in Itbayat.

To check out the prices and details of the fundraising efforts, check the hashtag #BayanihanParaSaBatanes on Instagram or visit their Facebook page. – Rappler.com