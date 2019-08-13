‘Percy Jackson: The Lightning Thief’ heads to Broadway
MANILA, Philippines – The musical adaptation of Rick Riordan’s best-selling Percy Jackson: The Lightning Thief novel is getting a Broadway run starting September 2019.
The theater version of Percy Jackson's fantastical adventures premiered in 2017 at the Lucille Lortel Theater in New York and has toured in 32 U.S. cities since then, according to a Variety report.
The show centers around Percy, the young demigod son of Poseidon, who discovers his god-like powers in time to stop a war between the Greek gods. Amidst monster foes and friends, he searches for Zeus' stolen lightning bolt to save the world.
The book is written by Joe Tracz, with music and lyrics by Rob Rokicki. Seven actors will play up to 50 roles.
The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical will run for 16 weeks at New York’s Longacre Theatre.
The Lightning Thief is the first of 5 young adult novels under Rick Riordan's 5-book series entitled Percy Jackson & the Olympians. It was published in July 2005, becoming a New York Times best-seller and a movie starring Logan Lerman in 2010, entitled Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief. – Rappler.com
