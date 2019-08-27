Artist Janica Uy leads Start 101 gallery's 'Affliction' exhibit
MANILA, Philippines — Young painter Janica Uy will lead an exhibit entitled Affliction at the Start 101 Gallery in UP Diliman. The exhibit opens Tuesday, August 27 at 6pm.
Janica's work, along with that of Waby Liberia, Jes Evangelista, and Ed de Puerto, will be on display during the exhibit.
Janica was a sophomore college student and artist in the making when she got into an accident and slipped into a coma. She was left paralyzed on the left side of her body.
Despite the accident, Janica perservered. She pursued the arts as part of her therapy and was able to make art pieces that mirrored the beauty she sees around her despite the hardships.
Proceeds from the sales of the exhibit will go to Start 101 Gallery's projects, that in turn will help budding artists and students. The exhibit runs from August 27 to September 3.— Rappler.com
In these changing times, courage and clarity become even more important.
Take discussions to the next level with Rappler PLUS — your platform for deeper insights, closer collaboration, and meaningful action.
Sign up today and access exclusive content, events, and workshops curated especially for those who crave clarity and collaboration in an intelligent, action-oriented community.
As a bonus, we’re also giving a free 1-year Booky Prime membership for the next 200 subscribers.
You can also support Rappler without a PLUS membership. Help us stay free and independent by making a donation: https://www.rappler.com/crowdfunding. Every contribution counts.