The exhibit opens August 27

Published 10:00 AM, August 27, 2019

JANICA UY. Janica's work are among those that are part of the exhibit 'Affliction' by Start 101 Gallery, which opens on August 27. Photo courtesy of Star 101 Gallery

MANILA, Philippines — Young painter Janica Uy will lead an exhibit entitled Affliction at the Start 101 Gallery in UP Diliman. The exhibit opens Tuesday, August 27 at 6pm.

Janica's work, along with that of Waby Liberia, Jes Evangelista, and Ed de Puerto, will be on display during the exhibit.

Janica was a sophomore college student and artist in the making when she got into an accident and slipped into a coma. She was left paralyzed on the left side of her body.

Despite the accident, Janica perservered. She pursued the arts as part of her therapy and was able to make art pieces that mirrored the beauty she sees around her despite the hardships.

Proceeds from the sales of the exhibit will go to Start 101 Gallery's projects, that in turn will help budding artists and students. The exhibit runs from August 27 to September 3.— Rappler.com