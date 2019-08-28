LOOK: Marvel Comics introduces Sea Hunter, newest Filipina superhero
MANILA, Philippines – Joining forces with Marvel Comics' Wave is the newest bad-ass Filipina heroine to hit comic book covers – Sea Hunter.
International comic book store Big Time Collectibles posted their exclusive peek into the cover of issue Aero #3, with cover art created by artist Kael Ngu. It features the first appearance of Sea Hunter, the second Filipina Marvel superhero, alongside pioneer Wave.
Kael Ngu shared his work online as well, thanking Marvel Comics' colorist, Rachelle Rosenberg, for her help.
The BTC-exclusive issue is availabe for pre-order on their website.
Manila-based book stores Comic Odyssey and Filbar's are also in on the Sea Hunter hype, selling a Philippine-exclusive cover, this time by Whilce Portacio.
The cover shows both Filipina heroines, Sea Hunter and Wave, alongside Red Feather. The art is also a homage to the Uncanny X-men #282 issue, which features the first appearance of Marvel character Bishop, also done by Portacio.
It is now available for pre-order on Comic Odyssey's and Filbar's websites.
What are your first impressions on Sea Hunter? – Rappler.com
