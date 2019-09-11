NEGROS TRADE FAIR. The upcoming event showcases the island's best products. Photos courtesy of Negros Trade Fair

MANILA, Philippines – The Negros Trade Fair is returning for its 34th year, bringing the best of Ilonggo cuisine and crafts to Manila once again.

The Negros Trade Fair started in Manila in 1985, out of a need for the haciendas to provide an alternate source of income for their workers after being hit by the global sugar crisis. What started out as a means of survival has now become a platform for Negrenses to showcase their products. At the event, small and medium enterprises are able to not only make a profit from their products, but also reach a wider market.

This year, the fair’s theme is “Timeless Traditions.” It places focus not only on the products of Negros, but on their stories, their lifestyle, and their culture – which stems from the spirit of Bayanihan that brought the fair to life in the first place.

The fair will bring back exhibitors that have become favorites through out the years. Those who go to the fair will be able to get their hands on piaya from Fresh Start, chorizo from Ereñeta-Manaloto, Negros Blend coffee beans from Coffee Culture, gourmet tuyo from Ading’s Gourmet, and Toasted Mamon and cookies from Ceres Pasaubong.

Fairgoers can also check out other non-food items including home decor from Art Energy, children’s clothes from Ines Moda Infantil, tableware from Silay Export, and bags from Kiculo Crafts.

The Negros Trade Fair will run from September 25 to 29, 2019 at the Glorietta 2 Activity Center in Makati. – Rappler.com