AUTOMATON. A picture taken on September 11, 2019 shows a mechanical lion that has been recreated 500 years after its invention by Leonardo da Vinci, at the Italian Cultural Institute in Paris. Photo by Thomas Samson/AFP

PARIS, France – Leonardo da Vinci's famous mechanical lion on Wednesday, September 11, went on display in Paris for a month, in a tribute to the Renaissance master 500 years after his death.

The lion, which is two meters (6 feet, 7 inches) high and 3 meters long and made of wood with a metal mechanism, is a reconstruction based on a rudimentary sketch left by Da Vinci.

The original automaton, long since lost, was designed by Da Vinci on a commission from Pope Leo X to amuse French king Francois I.

Da Vinci, who died in May 1519, had a legendary obsession with the flight of birds and how understanding the mechanism could lead to the creation of a human flying machine.

The lion is on display at the Italian Cultural Institute in Paris. – Rappler.com