NOT PROCEEDING. Shakespeare's Rose Theater, seen here staging 'A Midsummer Night's Dream,' will no longer be staging the play in Manila. Photo by Charlotte Graham

MANILA, Philippines – UK-based Shakespeare’s Rose Theater announced on Friday, September 13, that it will no longer be staging Macbeth and A Midsummer Night’s Dream in Manila.

The two plays by William Shakespeare were originally set to be staged by the award-winning theater company at the Theater at Solaire from September 17 to September 22.

The productions have been canceled due to low ticket sales.

"The publicity we have achieved from the media in Manila is unbelievable and we are immensely grateful for that, but sadly this has not translated into ticket sales, and despite an intense and costly marketing campaign, we have not been able to sell anywhere near the number needed to make the project financially viable," said James Cundall, founder of Shakespeare's Rose Theater, and CEO of producer Lunchbox Theatrical Productions.

"It is with great sadness that we have made the decision to cancel the season. The team at Shakespeare’s Rose Theatre was incredibly excited about bringing these superb productions to Manila audiences, so this is not a decision we have taken lightly," he said.

Those who have tickets can process their refunds through TicketWorld by calling 891-9999, or emailing tickets@ticketworld.com.ph. – Rappler.com