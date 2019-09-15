MANILA, Philippines — To celebrate 100 years of Philippine Cinema, the Philippine Postal Corporation (Philpost) and the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) unveiled a commemorative stamp.

The stamp shows the Sandaan logo inside a movie ticket stub. The years 1919 – the year Philippine cinema is marked to have began – is also highlighted. It was recently unveiled during the Sine Sandaan celebration with PHLPost Business Lines Manager Maximo Sta. Maria III, FDCP Chairperson Liza-Diño Seguerra, Department of Tourism Assistant Secretary Roberto Alabado III, and ABS-CBN COO of Broadcast and Director Laurenti Dyogi witnessing the event.

Aside from the stamp, souvenir sheet stamps featuring the face of acclaimed director and producer Jose Nepomuceno were also unveiled. Nepomuceno is considered the father of Philippine Movies. His film Dalagang Bukid, released on September 12, 1919, is thought of as the first fully Filipino movie.

The film starred Atang dela Rama and Marcellano Ilagan

According to Philpost, they printed 30,000 pieces of the commemorative stamp and 5,000 pieces of the souvenir sheets designed by graphic artist Rodine Teodoro.

The stamp costs P12, while the sounvenir sheet goes for P55. The stamps can be bought at the following places: Philatelic Counter, Manila Central Post Office, all Mega Manila Post Offices, Postal Area 4, San Pablo, Postal Area 5, Mandaue, Postal Area 7, Davao, and Postal Area 8, Cagayan de Oro.

The FDCP recently kicked off the centennial celebration with Sine Sandaan on Thursday, September 12, honoring 300 people from the industry. — Rappler.com