MANILA, Philippines — Rachelle Ann Go is set to reprise the role of Fantine in Les Miserables, when it makes a return at the Sondheim Theatre in London starting December 18.

The news was announced on the Les Miserables Instagram page.

"[Rachelle Ann Go] will return to the role of Fantine for 7 weeks in the Spring and will take over the role next Summer."

Rachelle is scheduled to play the role starting March 2, 2020 until April 18, 2020 and then again starting July 27 2020.

The cast includes Jon Robyns (Jean Valjean), Bradley Jaden (Javert), Gerard Carey (Thernadier), Carrie Hope Fletcher (Fantine), Shan Ako (Eponine), Josefina Gabrielle (Madame Thernadier), Ashley Gilmour (Enjolras), and Lily Kerhoas (Cosette).

Rachelle, who plays Eliza Hamilton in Hamilton, played Fantine back in 2015. She also played the same role when it was brought to Manila in 2016. – Rappler.com

