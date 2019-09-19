MANILA, Philippines – Congratulations are in order for Bayanihan, the national dance company of the Philippines. They bagged the top prize at the first Federation of International Dance Festivals (FIDAF) Brazil World Championship and the 15th International Folklore Festival of Nova Prata.

On Sunday, September 15, the group shared a photo of their win on Facebook, happily holding their prize check of $3,000 dollars.

"Winner of the International Folklore Festival of Nova Prata and 1st FIDAF Brazil World Championship," they wrote in the post.

The international competition held in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, ran from September 11-15, and featured dance groups from all over the world. Bayanihan was the sole representative from Asia.

Mexico finished second after the Philippines, while Russia bagged the People’s Choice award and Slovakia the Special Jury Prize.

The jury was comprised of representatives from Brazil, Spain, and Turkey.

On Facebook, Bayanihan also shared the congratulatory letter of Philippine ambassador to Mexico, Marichu Mauro, who shared her “sincerest congratulations” to the team for its 13th international recognition win, and for “making the Philippines proud.”

According to the Philippine News Agency, Bayanihan's winning performance entitled "Muslim Mosaic" drew a standing ovation from the crowd. They also performed “People Under the Sun” and “Call of Lumads," with only 10 dancers and 5 musicians in the group, as compared to the 35 members of other competiting dance companies. – Rappler.com