MANILA, Philippines – The global Van Gogh Alive "multi-sensory experience" is heading to the Philippines, opening its one-of-a-kind art exhibition at the 4th level of One Bonifacio High Street, Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City, from October 26 to December 8, 2019.



According to the Van Gogh Alive website, guests are treated to an interactive journey of Vincent Van Gogh's works of art, set according to their places of creation, Arles, Saint Rémy and Auvers-sur-Oise.

Alongside the classical music score, over 3,000 images will be displayed on every surface – from the walls, ceilings, and even floors. – Rappler.com