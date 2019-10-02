MANILA, Philippines – Lea Salonga is well into preparations for what may just be the Tony Award-winning actress' darkest role yet: Mrs Lovett in Atlantis Theatrical's upcoming production of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.

At a press event at the Theater at Solaire on October 2, Lea gave audiences a glimpse of her performance, as she sang one of her character's signature songs, "Not While I'm Around."

Sweeney Todd is a musical thriller by Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeleer is set in early 19th century London, and tells the story of Sweeney Todd (Jett Pangan), a barber seeking vengeance against a corrupt judge who unjustly exiled him years before.

Upon his return, he meets Lea's character, Mrs Lovett, a pie shop owner who helps him set up a barbershop, setting in motion Sweeney's plan for revenge.

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street will run at the Theater at Solaire from October 11 to 27. Tickets are available at Ticketworld. – Rappler.com