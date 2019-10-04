MANILA, Philippines — Ballet Manila announced on Thursday, October 3 that they have moved the performance of the show Giselle to the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) Main Theater following the fire that destroyed the Star City compound.

Giselle's performances were scheduled on October 19 and 20 at the Aliw Theater. The Aliw Theater was one of two theaters damaged in the blaze. (READ: On 55th birthday, Lisa Macuja Elizalde reminisces on 'gifts' destroyed in Star City fire)

"Aliw and Star Theaters have been the home of Ballet Manila for close to 20 years," the company said in a statement. "It is with a lot of sadness that we share the news that both theaters were affected by the the fire that recently razed the Star City compound. Star Theater is no more while Aliw Theater has sustained damage."

"But Ballet Manila will dance -no matter what. Our 24th performance season On Pointe continues with one performance of Giselle on October 17, 2019 at 8 pm at the CCP Main Theater."

Ballet Manila said that tickets purchased for the original dates will honored on the new date and that buyers can also avail of a refund. A new announcement will be given in the next few days regarding other peformances.

The fire, which broke midnight of October 2 not only destroyed the amusement park but also affected offices close to the compound including the Manila Broadcasting Company (MBC). (READ: 'It's our happy place': Netizens recall favorite memories of Star City)

The Pasay City fire marshal said that arson could be a possible cause of the incident. — Rappler.com