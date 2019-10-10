MANILA, Philippines – As frustrating as Manila can be, Carlos Celdran always saw the magic in it – and he shared that magic to crowds of people every time he staged Walk this Way, his signature tour of the city.

Carlos’s wife Tesa announced his death on October 8, and now that one of Manila’s most fiery defenders is gone, the city, perhaps, will never be the same again.

To honor his legacy and celebrate his life, the Intramuros Administration, organization VivaManila, and creative hub Puesto Manila are holding one last Walk this Way tour on October 19. (READ: Carlos Celdran: Activist, performance artist)

Called He Walked this Way: A Tribute to Carlos Celdran, the tour will be conducted by Gabe Mercado. It will begin at Fort Santiago at 4 pm, and end at the Puerta Real Gardens at 7 pm, with a toast to Manila’s Pied Piper.

“Carlos Celdran worked tirelessly to make people to see the beauty of the Old City,” said VivaManila in the event announcement.

“He was a rabble rouser, a rule-breaker, a non-conformist who challenged the way things were done and who shattered perceptions and protocol. All this to reclaim a city many have given up on. It's almost as if he gave his life so that Manila may live again.”

Registration for the tour is now open via Google Docs. The tour fee is P500. – Rappler.com