MANILA, Philippines — A new, Philippine-exclusive Archie Comics features Archie and his friends in Manila. On Sunday, October 20, Filbar’s and Comic Odyssey unveiled the cover, which features Rizal Monument in the background.

The unveiling was part of the SuperManila Pop Culture Convention.

The cover was illustrated by Miguel Mercado.

In an interview with ABS-CBN, Mercado said he didn't expect the gig at all.

“I thought of doing something different from the usual designs so I thought maybe I could integrate the letters into the shapes somehow,” he said. Organizers had sent him options and specifically requested that a jeepney – a popular mode of public transport in the Philippines – be included in the cover.

To get into the mood, Mercado listened to songs by Filipino bands such as Eraserheads, Rivermaya, Itchyworms, Urbandub, and Ang Bandang Shirley. "I put that on full blast while making the artwork. And it just gave me a sense of how much I love this country and enjoy this country,” he said.

Mercado said he was honored and happy to have done a cover for characters that remind him of childhood. “Me being a big fan of Archie as a kid and seeing them ‘coming here’ and drawing it just made me so happy.”

The Archie cover is part of the first volume of Archie and Friends Travel, a collection of comic strips that feature the gang travelling around the world.

In 2017, Archie and friends "visited" the Philippines as part of the comic strip "On The Road Again." The strip showed the group in Manila for an international gig. — Rappler.com