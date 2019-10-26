MANILA, Philippines – Carlos Celdran’s Walk This Way tour of Intramuros was not so much a tour as a performance piece led by this eccentric mestizo talking about Philippine history with so much excitement that you feel like you're listening to the latest hot chismis instead of time-worn historical accounts.

Like many of Carlos’ performance pieces, Walk This Way was engrossing, entertaining, and informative, making even the most hardened Manilenyos fall in love with their chaotic, colorful hometown – and their motherland – all over again.

Carlos’ death in Madrid on October 8 left a bowler-hat-bunny-ear-shaped hole in the hearts of not only his friends, but the many people whose views of Manila changed after hearing Carlos tell secret stories about national hero Jose Rizal, or listening to him describe the halo-halo architecture of the San Agustin Church.

On October 19, his friends and former collaborators came together to hold one last run of Carlos’ signature tour, to celebrate his life and his love for Manila.

The tour was put together by Intramuros groups Viva Manila and Puesto Manila, and hosted by comedian and performer Gabe Mercado, who brought Carlos’ thoughts and words to life with his own comedic flair.

Attended by a crowd of hundreds, the tour started at Fort Santiago and ended at the Plaza San Luis complex, with Gabe wearing Carlos’ signature bunny ears and leaving the crowd with words Carlos would always say, something that perhaps embodies Carlos' advocacy for the revival of the city: “If ever you want to change the way Manila looks, you start with the way you look at Manila.” – Rappler.com

Video by Naoki Mengua, editing by Jaene Zaplan