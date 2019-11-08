FULL LIST: Winners, Palanca Awards 2019
MANILA, Philippines – The awarding ceremony of the 69th Palanca Awards was held Friday, November 8 in Makati.
This year, 56 writers took home awards across 22 categories in the prestigious literary contest.
This year’s awards included the bi-annual Novel and Nobela categories, and a Hall of Fame award.
The ceremonies saw the posthumous awarding of Milagros Palanca-Furer, the proponent of the Carlos Palanca Memorial Awards for Literature. She was instrumental in helping spur creative writing in the country and is being rightfully recognized for her unwavering dedication to the interest of the Filipino writer.
Writer and educator Cristina Pantoja-Hildalgo, who was chosen as the night's guest speaker, was also conferred the Gawad Dangal ng Lahi award, a special honorary citation.
The awards are named after businessman and philanthropist Don Carlos Palanca Sr and seeks to "cultivate Philippine Literature by providing incentives for writers and serving as a treasury of these literary gems."
Here is the full list of winners:
|
KABATAAN DIVISION
|
KABATAAN SANAYSAY
|
1st Prize
|
Marielle M. Calicdan
|
Echo Mula Sa Gatilyo
|
2nd Prize
|
Mark Andy Pedere
|
Sa Pilang Salungat sa Manghuhula at Bolang Kristal
|
3rd Prize
|
Adrian Pete Medina Pregonir
|
Noon Akto-o He'n Fa Gali Em (May Katotohanan pa pala)
|
KABATAAN ESSAY
|
1st Prize
|
Enrico Miguel Pe Aguirre Perez
|
Thoughts on Eden
|
2nd Prize
|
Criscela Ysabelle A. Racelis
|
Before You Click
|
3rd Prize
|
Ann Jeline R. Pablo
|
The Naught of What-is, What-ifs, and Whats-not
|
FILIPINO DIVISION
|
MAIKLING KUWENTO
|
1st Prize
|
Eros S. Atalia
|
Si Etot
|
2nd Prize
|
Benjamin Joshua L. Gutierrez
|
Dahil Wala Kaming Tubig
|
3rd Prize
|
Allan Alberto N. Derain
|
Hilaw at Luto sa Bangkete ni Kapitan Gimo
|
MAIKLING KUWENTONG PAMBATA
|
1st Prize
|
Luis P. Gatmaitan, M.D.
|
Maselan ang Tanong ng Batang si Usman
|
2nd Prize
|
Victoria Estrella C. Bravo
|
Ako ang Kuya
|
3rd Prize
|
Jacqueline V. Franquelli
|
Anak ng Tinapay
|
SANAYSAY
|
1st Prize
|
Marianne Mixkaela Z. Villalon
|
Form & Content: Sandata sa Panahon ng Disimpormasyon at War on Drugs
|
2nd Prize
|
Wilfredo O. Pascual Jr.
|
Sumasaiyo
|
3rd Prize
|
Reson A. Gregorio
|
Wala sa Langit si Hesus
|
TULA
|
1st Prize
|
Lamberto E. Antonio
|
Turno Kung Nokturno at iba pang Tiyempo ng Rilyebo sa Pagberso
|
2nd Prize
|
Ralph Lorenz G. Fonte, M.D.
|
Ang Wika ng Dagat ay Layo
|
3rd Prize
|
Allan John Andres
|
Yaong Hindi Maaaring Hawakan nang Buo
|
TULA PARA SA MGA BATA
|
1st Prize
|
WALANG NAGWAGI
|
|
2nd Prize
|
John Romeo L. Venturero
|
Ganito sa Pabrika
|
3rd Prize
|
German Villanueva Gervacio
|
Ang Totoo Raya, ang Ulan ay Luha ng Bituin
|
DULANG MAY ISANG YUGTO
|
1st Prize
|
WALANG NAGWAGI
|
|
2nd Prize
|
Chona M. Fernando
|
Beach House
|
3rd Prize
|
Bridgette Ann M. Rebuca
|
Transient Lovers
|
DULANG GANAP ANG HABA
|
1st Prize
|
Dustin Edward D. Celestino
|
Ang Duyan ng Magiting
|
2nd Prize
|
Mario L. Mendez, Jr.
|
Ang Huling Mambabatok
|
3rd Prize
|
Bonifacio P. Ilagan
|
Junix at Maricel
|
DULANG PAMPELIKULA
|
1st Prize
|
Mary Honeylyn Joy E. Alipio
|
Teatro Pacifico
|
2nd Prize
|
Jaymar Santos Castro
|
Angkas
|
3rd Prize
|
Rodolfo C. Vera
|
Nana Rosa
|
REGIONAL DIVISION
|
SHORT STORY-CEBUANO
|
1st Prize
|
Roehl Joseph A. Dazo
|
Binignit
|
2nd Prize
|
Januar E. Yap
|
Ang Haya ni Tasyo
|
3rd Prize
|
Jondy M. Arpilleda
|
Armas
|
|
|
|
SHORT STORY-HILIGAYNON
|
1st Prize
|
Alice Tan Gonzales
|
Si Ena sa Kasisidmon
|
2nd Prize
|
Ritchie D. Pagunsan
|
Pakutkot
|
3rd Prize
|
Anthony B. Capirayan
|
Ang mga Retrato sang Dalaga
|
SHORT STORY-ILOKANO
|
1st Prize
|
Edison B. Tobias
|
El Quinto
|
2nd Prize
|
Daniel L. Nesperos
|
Ti Kayo
|
3rd Prize
|
Remedios S. Tabelisma-Aguillon
|
Naisangsangayan a Sangaili
|
ENGLISH DIVISION
|
SHORT STORY
|
1st Prize
|
Kathleen Osias
|
James Machine
|
2nd Prize
|
Rayjinar Anne Marie de Guia Salcedo
|
Death for Serafina
|
3rd Prize
|
Adrian Carl M. Pescador
|
Neon Blindness
|
SHORT STORY FOR CHILDREN
|
1st Prize
|
Juanita Roxas Singer
|
Pretty Peach and The Color-Matching Kaleidoscope
|
2nd Prize
|
Victoria Estrella C. Bravo
|
Hair
|
3rd Prize
|
Daisy Ruth Oñate Sohne
|
The Accidental Adventure of Bubalus Bubalis
|
ESSAY
|
1st Prize
|
Jocelyn G. Nicolas
|
The Age of the Missing
|
2nd Prize
|
Josephine V. Roque
|
Ashfall
|
3rd Prize
|
Michaela Sarah De Leon
|
Call Me A Book "Editor," I Dare You
|
POETRY
|
1st Prize
|
Regine Miren D. Cabato
|
Notes from the Field
|
2nd Prize
|
Rodrigo V. Dela Peña Jr.
|
Pentimento
|
3rd Prize
|
Alvin Dela Serna Lopez
|
Departures
|
POETRY WRITTEN FOR CHILDREN
|
1st Prize
|
NO WINNER
|
|
2nd Prize
|
NO WINNER
|
|
3rd Prize
|
Mia A. Buenaventura
|
What Magical Fur is This? And Other Poems
|
ONE-ACT PLAY
|
1st Prize
|
Peter Zaragoza Mayshle
|
Dolorosa
|
2nd Prize
|
Adrian Carl M. Pescador
|
Daddy Complex
|
3rd Prize
|
Maria Amparo Nolasco Warren
|
The Root of all Magic
|
FULL-LENGTH PLAY
|
1st Prize
|
Justin Michael A. Naniong
|
Changelings
|
2nd Prize
|
Rolando S. Salvaña
|
Mercy Country
|
3rd Prize
|
Lito Casaje
|
Theoria Republica
|
NOVEL
|
Grand Prize
|
Reine Arcache Melvin
|
The Betrayed
|
NOBELA
|
Grand Prize
|
Jerking Guzman Pingol
|
Agaw-anino
– Rappler.com