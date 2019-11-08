MANILA, Philippines – The awarding ceremony of the 69th Palanca Awards was held Friday, November 8 in Makati.

This year, 56 writers took home awards across 22 categories in the prestigious literary contest.

This year’s awards included the bi-annual Novel and Nobela categories, and a Hall of Fame award.

The ceremonies saw the posthumous awarding of Milagros Palanca-Furer, the proponent of the Carlos Palanca Memorial Awards for Literature. She was instrumental in helping spur creative writing in the country and is being rightfully recognized for her unwavering dedication to the interest of the Filipino writer.

Writer and educator Cristina Pantoja-Hildalgo, who was chosen as the night's guest speaker, was also conferred the Gawad Dangal ng Lahi award, a special honorary citation.

The awards are named after businessman and philanthropist Don Carlos Palanca Sr and seeks to "cultivate Philippine Literature by providing incentives for writers and serving as a treasury of these literary gems."

Here is the full list of winners:

KABATAAN DIVISION KABATAAN SANAYSAY 1st Prize Marielle M. Calicdan Echo Mula Sa Gatilyo 2nd Prize Mark Andy Pedere Sa Pilang Salungat sa Manghuhula at Bolang Kristal 3rd Prize Adrian Pete Medina Pregonir Noon Akto-o He'n Fa Gali Em (May Katotohanan pa pala) KABATAAN ESSAY 1st Prize Enrico Miguel Pe Aguirre Perez Thoughts on Eden 2nd Prize Criscela Ysabelle A. Racelis Before You Click 3rd Prize Ann Jeline R. Pablo The Naught of What-is, What-ifs, and Whats-not FILIPINO DIVISION MAIKLING KUWENTO 1st Prize Eros S. Atalia Si Etot 2nd Prize Benjamin Joshua L. Gutierrez Dahil Wala Kaming Tubig 3rd Prize Allan Alberto N. Derain Hilaw at Luto sa Bangkete ni Kapitan Gimo MAIKLING KUWENTONG PAMBATA 1st Prize Luis P. Gatmaitan, M.D. Maselan ang Tanong ng Batang si Usman 2nd Prize Victoria Estrella C. Bravo Ako ang Kuya 3rd Prize Jacqueline V. Franquelli Anak ng Tinapay SANAYSAY 1st Prize Marianne Mixkaela Z. Villalon Form & Content: Sandata sa Panahon ng Disimpormasyon at War on Drugs 2nd Prize Wilfredo O. Pascual Jr. Sumasaiyo 3rd Prize Reson A. Gregorio Wala sa Langit si Hesus TULA 1st Prize Lamberto E. Antonio Turno Kung Nokturno at iba pang Tiyempo ng Rilyebo sa Pagberso 2nd Prize Ralph Lorenz G. Fonte, M.D. Ang Wika ng Dagat ay Layo 3rd Prize Allan John Andres Yaong Hindi Maaaring Hawakan nang Buo TULA PARA SA MGA BATA 1st Prize WALANG NAGWAGI 2nd Prize John Romeo L. Venturero Ganito sa Pabrika 3rd Prize German Villanueva Gervacio Ang Totoo Raya, ang Ulan ay Luha ng Bituin DULANG MAY ISANG YUGTO 1st Prize WALANG NAGWAGI 2nd Prize Chona M. Fernando Beach House 3rd Prize Bridgette Ann M. Rebuca Transient Lovers DULANG GANAP ANG HABA 1st Prize Dustin Edward D. Celestino Ang Duyan ng Magiting 2nd Prize Mario L. Mendez, Jr. Ang Huling Mambabatok 3rd Prize Bonifacio P. Ilagan Junix at Maricel DULANG PAMPELIKULA 1st Prize Mary Honeylyn Joy E. Alipio Teatro Pacifico 2nd Prize Jaymar Santos Castro Angkas 3rd Prize Rodolfo C. Vera Nana Rosa REGIONAL DIVISION SHORT STORY-CEBUANO 1st Prize Roehl Joseph A. Dazo Binignit 2nd Prize Januar E. Yap Ang Haya ni Tasyo 3rd Prize Jondy M. Arpilleda Armas SHORT STORY-HILIGAYNON 1st Prize Alice Tan Gonzales Si Ena sa Kasisidmon 2nd Prize Ritchie D. Pagunsan Pakutkot 3rd Prize Anthony B. Capirayan Ang mga Retrato sang Dalaga SHORT STORY-ILOKANO 1st Prize Edison B. Tobias El Quinto 2nd Prize Daniel L. Nesperos Ti Kayo 3rd Prize Remedios S. Tabelisma-Aguillon Naisangsangayan a Sangaili ENGLISH DIVISION SHORT STORY 1st Prize Kathleen Osias James Machine 2nd Prize Rayjinar Anne Marie de Guia Salcedo Death for Serafina 3rd Prize Adrian Carl M. Pescador Neon Blindness SHORT STORY FOR CHILDREN 1st Prize Juanita Roxas Singer Pretty Peach and The Color-Matching Kaleidoscope 2nd Prize Victoria Estrella C. Bravo Hair 3rd Prize Daisy Ruth Oñate Sohne The Accidental Adventure of Bubalus Bubalis ESSAY 1st Prize Jocelyn G. Nicolas The Age of the Missing 2nd Prize Josephine V. Roque Ashfall 3rd Prize Michaela Sarah De Leon Call Me A Book "Editor," I Dare You POETRY 1st Prize Regine Miren D. Cabato Notes from the Field 2nd Prize Rodrigo V. Dela Peña Jr. Pentimento 3rd Prize Alvin Dela Serna Lopez Departures POETRY WRITTEN FOR CHILDREN 1st Prize NO WINNER 2nd Prize NO WINNER 3rd Prize Mia A. Buenaventura What Magical Fur is This? And Other Poems ONE-ACT PLAY 1st Prize Peter Zaragoza Mayshle Dolorosa 2nd Prize Adrian Carl M. Pescador Daddy Complex 3rd Prize Maria Amparo Nolasco Warren The Root of all Magic FULL-LENGTH PLAY 1st Prize Justin Michael A. Naniong Changelings 2nd Prize Rolando S. Salvaña Mercy Country 3rd Prize Lito Casaje Theoria Republica NOVEL Grand Prize Reine Arcache Melvin The Betrayed NOBELA Grand Prize Jerking Guzman Pingol Agaw-anino

– Rappler.com