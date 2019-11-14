MANILA, Philippines – Tokyo-based digital art collective teamLab is partnering with Ayala Land to launch the country's first interactive water show in Nuvali, Laguna.

Nuvali posted the news on Facebook on Wednesday, November 13, sharing a sneak peek video of Japan's MORI Building Digital Art Museum which features teamLab's Borderless Tokyo art show.

The official website for teamLab's Nuvali Interactive Water Show does not indicate the exact launch date of the show yet, but states that the exhibit will be set at the Lakeside Grounds of Nuvali, Santa Rosa, Laguna, and will be open from Fridays to Sundays, 6 pm to 9 pm. Admission is free.

According to the website, here are the digital art experiences guests can expect:

"Born from the Water, a Loving and Beautiful World": People can select their favorite characters on their smartphones, and swipe them towards the water screen. The worlds that those characters embody will appear.

"Interactive Fishing Party: Spin your Fishing Reel": People can use their smartphone like a fishing reel and work together with others to catch a variety of fish that live in the pond.

"Water Scrolls: Genpei Yashima Battle": A dynamic historical tale drawn in the water over a narration.

" Reversible Rotation in Water": S patial, 3D Japanese calligraphy is written on the water, which rotates in the artwork space. But depending on a viewer’s perception, it can appear to be rotating clockwise or counter-clockwise.

teamLab is an interdisciplinary art group that seeks to tie together art, science, technology, design, and the natural world into one show. Their work involves artists, programmers, engineers, CG animators, mathematicians, and architects.

They make use of digital technology to create a "borderless" experience, as they believe that it tech has "allowed art to liberate itself from the physical and transcend boundaries."

teamLab’s art is permanently stationed at the Art Gallery of New South Wales, Sydney, the Art Gallery of South Australia, Adelaide, the Asian Art Museum in San Francisco, the Asia Society Museum in New York, the Borusan Contemporary Art Collection in Istanbul, the National Gallery of Victoria in Melbourne, and Amos Rex of Helsinki, Finland. – Rappler.com