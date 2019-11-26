MANILA, Philippines – Space Encounters Gallery invites you to relive your childhood in back-to-back exhibits by 4 dynamic local contemporary artists: Fancy Your Chances by Terence “TRNZ” Eduarte, Wild Child by Lean Reboja, Kill Joy by Martkills, and Articulated Madness and Infinite Nothingness by Mark “KDLT” Copino.

From anime imagery and the monsters that populate your childhood fantasies to sculpted toys of mythical creatures and an examination of childhood innocence, the running theme is reconnecting with the inner child in all of us.

TRNZ’s artwork is dominated by anime influences and what has become his trademark character, a toon bunny called Loon. “In general – not just for this show – my art is anchored in childhood. As I get older, it’s my attempt to cling to my childhood, to rebel against adulthood.”

At the exhibit, you can fully immerse yourself in TRNZ’s art through his first interactive installation – his favorite piece in the collection – as one of the prizes in a life-size claw machine alongside giant Loon stuffed toys.

“I play a lot of games, and the hardest game I’ve played is the claw machine. I’m 27 and I’ve never won, so I figured the best way to beat it is to be inside the game.”

Exploring more than just paintings, the exhibit also includes Loon toys by TRNZ.

For Lean Reboja, working on Wild Child, an ongoing yearly project since 2016, is a form of therapy. The artist describes it as “autobiographic memories that [have been turned into] beasts and monsters.”

“Tendencies 101” is Reboja’s favorite piece in his collection. “It’s the highlight of Wild Child just by the sheer volume of it,” said the artist. Comprised of 101 separate artworks, the piece tested his patience. Some days he would only manage to finish one artwork, other days he would finish as many as 10!

“I want people to leave [the exhibit] feeling that there’s something more than the monster you see on the outside,” said Reboja.

In Kill Joy, Martkills puts the spotlight on “images and icons that symbolize and narrate the things that make people happy – the simplicity of life.” Nowhere is this more apparent than in “The Gathering,” where characters featured in his other artwork come together for an idyllic little picnic.

“Tiyanak Kid” is the first sculpted toy Martkills ever made. The artist said he wants to revive interest in our mythical creatures – especially for the younger generation – through his artwork.

Martkills, who collects toys, said his hobby makes it easy for him to tap into his inner child. Today, he makes toys himself.

Mark “KDLT” Copino’s Articulated Madness and Infinite Nothingness is inspired by his son Elias, specifically the juxtaposition of the parallel experiences he shares with his son.

KDLT’s art aims to remind us of the childlike wonder we all had before adulthood changed us.

“I want people to see themselves [when they look at my art]. I want them to see themselves as kids, and the universal concept of innocence and innocence lost. [I want them] to regain in some way what was lost,” said KDLT.

Visit Space Encounters Gallery and enjoy the fantastical worlds created by TRNZ, Lean Reboja, Martkills, and KDLT. The exhibit runs until December 13. – Rappler.com

Prices are available upon request. Space Encounters Gallery, Unit 7D, 7/F Padilla Building, F Ortigas Jr Road, Ortigas Center, Pasig City. Open Tuesdays to Fridays, 10 am to 6 pm, Saturdays by appointment.