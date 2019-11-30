FULL LIST: Performers at the SEA Games 2019 opening
MANILA, Philippines – The 30th Southeast Asian (SEA) Games officially opened on Saturday, November 30, with a show that highlighted Filipino talent of all kinds.
Here's the full list of performers:
“Ugat ng Ating Lakas” (The Roots Of Our Strength)
Dance 1: Ginum of the Bagobo
Students from:
- Centro Escolar University- Manila
- Technological University of the Philippines
- Universidad de Manila
- University of the East
- Lakandula High School
- Mga Anak ni Inang Daigdig Dance Troupe
Dance 2: Pattong of the Kalinga
Students from:
- Technological University of the Philippines
- First City Providential College
- Villamor High School
Dance 3: “Arnis”
Selected members of the Philippine Arnis Team
Dance 4: “Sagayan” of Maguindanao and “Sayaw sa Kasingkil” of Maranao
Students from the University of the East-Manila
“Dangal” (The Honor of Competition)
Dance 1: La Jota Manilena
Dance 2: Welcome Dance
Students from:
- Centro Escolar University- Manila
- Rizal Technological University
- Frist City Providential College, Paranaque National High School
- Mariano Marcos Memorial High School
- Lakandula High School
Ramon Obusan Folkloric Group
Mga Anak ni Inang Daigdig Dance Group
“Kay Ganda ng Ating Musika” version by Robert Sena
“Sigla” (The Energy of a People)
Song 1: “Minamahal Kita” by Aicelle Santos-Zambrano and Christian Bautista
Francis M medley:
“Man from Manila” by Inigo Pascual
“Mga Kababayan Ko” by Elmo Magalona
“Tayo’y mga PInoy’ by KZ Tandingan
Dancers: UPeeps, VPeepz Hiphop and cheerdancers from the Far Easten University
“Bebot” by Apl.d.ap
Finale: “Pagkakaisa” (We Win As One)
Singers: Lani Misalucha , Robert Sena, KZ Tandingan, Aicelle Santos-Zambrano, Christian Bautista, Elmo Magalona, Inigo Pascual, The TNT Boys, Anna Fegi, Jed Madela and Apl.d.Ap
– Rappler.com