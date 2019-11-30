MANILA, Philippines – The 30th Southeast Asian (SEA) Games officially opened on Saturday, November 30, with a show that highlighted Filipino talent of all kinds.

Here's the full list of performers:

“Ugat ng Ating Lakas” (The Roots Of Our Strength)

Dance 1: Ginum of the Bagobo

Students from:

Centro Escolar University- Manila

Technological University of the Philippines

Universidad de Manila

University of the East

Lakandula High School

Mga Anak ni Inang Daigdig Dance Troupe

Dance 2: Pattong of the Kalinga

Students from:

Technological University of the Philippines

First City Providential College

Villamor High School

Dance 3: “Arnis”

Selected members of the Philippine Arnis Team

Dance 4: “Sagayan” of Maguindanao and “Sayaw sa Kasingkil” of Maranao

Students from the University of the East-Manila

“Dangal” (The Honor of Competition)

Dance 1: La Jota Manilena

Dance 2: Welcome Dance

Students from:

Centro Escolar University- Manila

Rizal Technological University

Frist City Providential College, Paranaque National High School

Mariano Marcos Memorial High School

Lakandula High School

Ramon Obusan Folkloric Group

Mga Anak ni Inang Daigdig Dance Group

“Kay Ganda ng Ating Musika” version by Robert Sena

“Sigla” (The Energy of a People)

Song 1: “Minamahal Kita” by Aicelle Santos-Zambrano and Christian Bautista

Francis M medley:

“Man from Manila” by Inigo Pascual

“Mga Kababayan Ko” by Elmo Magalona

“Tayo’y mga PInoy’ by KZ Tandingan

Dancers: UPeeps, VPeepz Hiphop and cheerdancers from the Far Easten University

“Bebot” by Apl.d.ap

Finale: “Pagkakaisa” (We Win As One)

Singers: Lani Misalucha , Robert Sena, KZ Tandingan, Aicelle Santos-Zambrano, Christian Bautista, Elmo Magalona, Inigo Pascual, The TNT Boys, Anna Fegi, Jed Madela and Apl.d.Ap

– Rappler.com