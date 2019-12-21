

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino comic book creator Gerry Alanguilan died on Saturday, December 21. He was 51.

His wife Ilyn Alanguilan confirmed the sad news on Facebook. The official Facebook page for the Philippine Komikon, comic book store Filbar's, and Marvel Comics' editor-in-chief C.B. Cebulski all offered their condolences for the Filipino illustrator.

As of publication, the cause of his death has not yet been made known.

However, Gerry had tweeted about "pain" on December 17.

oh my God this pain — Gerry Alanguilan (@komikero) December 17, 2019

Gerry is known for his first self-written comic Wasted, along with other original works, such as Johnny Balbona, Humanis Rex!, Elmer, Timawa, and Where Bold Stars go to Die. He also drew for the comics Wetworks, X-Men, Superman: Birthright, Wolverine, and Fantastic Four. – Rappler.com