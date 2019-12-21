MANILA, Philippines – The passing of Filipino comic book creator Gerry Alanguilan is a great loss to the comic book community, both local and international.

Fans, friends, fellow artists, and organizations took to social media to offer their condolences, expressing their grief over the death of their idol and inspiration. They paid tribute to the indelible impact left behind by the comic book legend.

"Gerry Alanguilan passed away tonight. Our condolences to Ilyn. He left us with a legacy of great works that inspired many artists. We will miss you dearly. #Legendary," local comic book organization Komikon wrote on Facebook.

Comic book stores Filbar's and Comic Odyssey also offered their deepest sympathies to the family and friends of a "hero" and one of comics' "greatest champions." "With a profoundly heavy heart that we report the passing of one of our heroes, the legendary Gerry Alanguilan. Our deepest sympathies go out to his family, friends and millions of fans around the world," Filbar's wrote. {source}

"We are heartbroken for the loss of one of comics' greatest champions, Gerry Alanguilan. Our deepest sympathies go out to his wife Ilyn, his family, and friends. Thank you Mr. Komikero for your tremendous support through the years. You will be sorely missed," Comic Odyssey said.

Fellow comic book artist Leinil Francis Yu also paid tribute to his dear friend, who would "always be in my heart and mind."

Goodbye to my idol, mentor, partner, friend and brother. love you, Gerry," he wrote on Twitter.

Goodbye to my idol, mentor, partner, friend and brother. love you, Gerry. — Leinil Yu (@leinilyu) December 21, 2019

Comic book creator Toto Madayag of Libreng Komiks honored Gerry with a memory of his unwavering belief in Toto.

"The guy believed in me when I was starting out, right when I needed encouragement to keep making more of my silly komiks. He's bought and reviewed my books. His presence meant a lot to me, and his work and the way he did things greatly influenced me," he wrote.

"I cry today for the loss of one of the greatest supporters of the local komiks community, and my own personal hero. Rest well, Sir Gerry."

Trese creator Budjette Tan thanked Gerry for all the "fantastic stories, all the great art, for all the little talks and chats about comics and life."

"For all the letters we exchanged during that time before email and for all the advice and words of support you’ve given through the years," he added.

DC and Marvel artist Mico Suayan, graphic designer/playwright Carlo Vergara, and comic book illustrator Rob Cham also paid their tributes.

I was just an unemployed artist and wasnt sure where I'm headed. Then I met one of my idols Gerry Alanguilan @komikero. He accepted me to his group and gave me encouragement.



Thank you Gerry. Our world is a little dimmer without you... — Mico Suayan (@MicoSuayan) December 20, 2019

Gerry Alanguilan meant a lot to me.



9 years ago, I was just another kid at Komikon who lined up and bought his books



He encouraged all of us with his wordsc his stories, his life, all the blog entries, the videos, his online presence and archival work all for his love of komiks pic.twitter.com/zT7vZnHOuS — chob ram (@robcham) December 21, 2019

He was a father, a mentor, an inspiration to a lot of us, and I credit him for where I am today, I've been just sad about it the whole day, and I'm probably going to be for a while



I already miss him so much — chob ram (@robcham) December 21, 2019

American Marvel Comics artist Patrick Zircher also lauded Gerry for his "special talent," calling him "not just a comic creator but a key figure and supporter of the Philipine comics community, which has a rich comics tradition."

Gerry Alanguilan (@komikero) passed away. This was a special talent, not just a comic creator but a key figure and supporter of the Philipine comics community, which has a rich comics tradition.

Rest in peace, good man. — Frankincense's Monster (@PatrickZircher) December 21, 2019

"Rest in peace, good man," he added.

Marvel Comics editor in chief C.B. Cebulski shared how saddened he was to learn of Gerry's passing – "another wonderful person taken from us too soon."

"An amazingly talented writer and inker, mentor to younger artists, and advocate for global comics, the comics world and Filipino art community lost a friend and hero today," he wrote.

Saddened to learn of the passing of Gerry Alanguilan. Another wonderful person taken from us too soon. An amazingly talented writer and inker, mentor to younger artists, and advocate for global comics, the comics world and Filipino art community lost a friend and hero today. — C.B. Cebulski (@CBCebulski) December 20, 2019

Fans on Twitter shared how Gerry and his works – including his viral Youtube Hey, Baby hit – touched their lives as well.



Everyone knows Gerry Alanguilan, even if they don't realise it. He not only brought laughter through this gif, he was an immensely important figure in the Filipino comics industry. Rest in peace, Sir. pic.twitter.com/0i357ARzOq — Merry 'Fuck The Nine Dash Line' Mozzarella (@MotherMuchy) December 21, 2019

My fondest memory with you is reading Elmer. In that comic, I had a chance to have a glimpse of how wonderful your mind works. Rest in Peace, Sir Gerry Alanguilan. pic.twitter.com/ZlOLArhwSa — ana soya (@anathecowgirlxo) December 21, 2019

Heartbroken at this news. Gerry was a mentor to me and encouraged me when I was just coming out of high school. His generosity, his passion for Filipino komiks...god, there is just too much to say about him. We’ve lost one of the best. https://t.co/ZJfPV3Bw6q — Andrew Drilon (@andrewdrilon) December 21, 2019

The world has become a dimmer place. Rest in peace, Gerry Alanguilan.



We have only met twice, but your works have left a profound impact during the darkest days of my life. Thank you for sharing the pages of Elmer to the world. — Yuri Mangahas (@shutterkindler) December 21, 2019

– Rappler.com