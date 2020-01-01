MANILA, Philippines – Philippine journalists and literary writers took to social media on Tuesday, December 31 to pay tribute to writer Sylvia Mayuga, who died at the age of 77.

Author Marne Kilates wrote: "Thank you for the friendship and some of the best reading, ever. Sail on Silver Girl, go with God in the vast universe!"

Literary magazine editor and writer Alma Anonas-Carpio wrote: "Sylvia loved us all. Our nation most of all. Bathala hold her high. Your beloved has arisen to you, her pen in hand, her weapon of choice, one she wielded for this country she held sacred in Your name.

"The Skyworld has one of our best women now. I grieve, but I know she has more than earned her heaven with her mighty love. Open the gates. A warrior comes home."

In another post, Carpio wrote: "In your grief you find the kind of strength you never thought you'd have. In grief you find life. You grieve because you love. You keep loving."

"Ah, my Morningstar. What strength you have given to me, what love."

Journalist Inday Espino-Varona said she was happy to have seen Sylvia in October before she passed away.

"Even while talking of great challenges, your humor shone so that a times it seemed it was a wild, impish, fey flower child across the table, instead of someone who intimidated 'this may be goodbye.'

"As we parted, you said, ;remember me this way, with laughter.'

"And we did have a good laugh poring over these old FB photos I took of you and the changing context of the times.Godspeed, you wild morningstar. Give HIM some trouble up there, will you?"

Author Joel Pablo Salud shared several posts, in the last one, he wrote as caption: "I've always wondered what a Morningstar looks like."

Dekada 70 and Bata Bata Paano Ka Ginawa author Lualhati Bautista also paid tribute to Mayuga.

Mayuga published several books – Spy In My Own Country; Earth, Fire, And Air; Huling Ptyk: The Art and Life of Nonoy Marcelo; and Between the Centuries.

She had 3 National Book Awards to her name. – Rappler.com