MANILA, Philippines – The Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) held a dinner in honor of founding chair Imelda Marcos on Wednesday, January 15.

Imelda is the wife of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, who declared Martial Law in 1972. Marcos' regime is marred by human rights abuses, the disappearance of political opponents, and the alleged amassing of ill-gotten wealth by both his family and their cronies.

The dinner, hosted by CCP Chair Margarita Moran-Floriendo and CCP trustees, was held at the CCP main theater lobby, where a lavish banquet was set up. The event was held to celebrate the CCP's 50th anniversary.

On Instagram, singer Dulce posted a copy of the invitation, along with a photo of Imelda apparently speaking at the event.

On Twitter, writer Katrina Stuart Santiago called out the CCP for putting up a luxurious event to honor the Marcoses as thousands were evacuated from their homes following the Taal Volcano eruption.

While we're all just trying to keep our head above water given the #TaalEruption2020, the CCP is hosting a fancy sit-down dinner as we speak, using taxpayers' funds. For who you ask? Why, the Marcoses of course! #BlockMarcos pic.twitter.com/RYHZzG7z80 — katrinastuartsantiago (@radikalchick) January 15, 2020

In November 2018, Imelda Marcos was found "guilty beyond reasonable doubt" of 7 counts of graft for illegally creating private foundations in Switzerland while she was a government official from 1960 to 1986. (READ: What's the latest on cases vs Imelda Marcos, family?)

She was sentenced to prison for 6 years and 1 month to 11 years for each case, but has yet to do her time after posting P300,000 bail in December 2018. - Rappler.com