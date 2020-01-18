CEBU, Philippines – Sinulog weekend is here, and the Cebu festival just gets more and more festive each year. This time, Cebuanos are definitely going to have a fun time with the music festivals the city has ready for the weekend.

Here are a few Sinulog 2020 Grand Parties to check out!

Illuminate 2.0

Right up the Mandaue City block, Maayo Hotel is having its annual Sinulog-themed roof deck party with fancy cocktails and some festive music.

The event will happen on Saturday, January 18.

DJ Bong Durano and DJ Jong Garcia will set the mood just right for you and your buddies to get a groove on. Local band Fire N’ Lites are also set to be at the event that night.

Rates are P300 for general admission with one round of cocktail or beer and P1,100 for open bar. It's P5,500 for a VIP table and open bar, which can fit 4.

B2B Sinulog Festival 2020

This one’s for the car lover who wants to show off his ride.

It’s going to be a carshow bonanza at the Phoenix Banilad Station this Saturday, January 18, and Sunday, January 19. Bring your friends and have fun with the hot rides you’ll be catching. The best part? It’s free admission!

Intencity Sinulog MMXX

Vibo Place is about to “eat, sleep, rave, repeat” with this year’s Intencity Sinulog MMXX.

Get ready to listen to some of your favorite EDM and HipHop hits by Ace Ramos, MC Paolo, Carlo Lasiste, Cookie$, Victor Jao, and other local artists.

Tickets for general admission are at P350, and P800 for VIP.

Sinulog Sunset Groove Sessions

Cebuanos love to get their groove on, that's why this year's Mad Monkey Cebu has got you covered from sunrise to sunset.

Performances from Powerspoonz, DJ Short, Selah Dub Warriors, Groovematics, Nyor, Mai Rojas, and other local artists are sure to boost up your festive vibes.

Sayaw sa Kapistahan

It isn’t anything new that Filipinos love to dance, but Cebuanos just know exactly how to!

Indios Restobar is setting the dancefloor with Ron Dejano, Mai Rojas, Manuel Ponce, and Ligdong tribe this Sunday, January 19. For bookings and reservations, you may call 09172737185.

Sinulog Fyre

City Time Square is ready to bring on the heat and “fyre” at the Sinulog Fyre.

Asia’s Top Sexiest DJ Tiara Typinski and Top 100 International DJ Deniz Koyu will be there. Rates are P900 for general admission and P1,500 for VIP admission.



Hydro Cebu Music Festival

Get your swimwear ready, because LA Plage is back at it again with Hydro Music Festival 2020!

Expect music celebrities Undercover, Callum David, Katsy, and John Roa. For P1,500 you can get two-day access to the biggest pool party in the whole province.



The Sentral’s Sinulog 2020

What do you get when you have 3 international artists, 5 Manila artists, 16 local artists, and one banging nightclub? You get Sentral Cebu!

On the list are Cris Nelson, Drew Sarmiento, Renzo, Joachim Giacobbe, Bryan G, Short, Mister Mozo, Carlo Lagda, John Bosque, DJ KB, Poliky Yu, Toffi Jamiro, Elaine, Steven Cortes, Knicki Picar, and Gudavibes. – Rappler.com