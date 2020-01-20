MANILA, Philippines – Author, educator, and stage director Arthur Casanova has been appointed a commissioner of the Komisyon sa Wikang Filipino (KWF) for the Tagalog language, the commission announced in a press release Sunday, January 19.

He will serve as a full time commissioner for 7 years or until 2027. He replaces National Artist Virgilio S. Almario.

Casanova is an author of over 40 books and is also known for his work in theater, both as an actor and director.

He graduated with a Bachelor of Secondary Education in Filipino from the Mindanao State University in 1982. In 1992, he earned his masters degree in Education with a specialization in Filipino Linguistics from the Philippine Normal University. His earned his doctorate in linguistics and literature from the same university in 1999.

Casanova took his oath before Court of Appeals OIC Presiding Justice Hon. Remedios A. Salazar-Fernando. – Rappler.com