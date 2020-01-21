MANILA, Philippines – After 8 years, Art Fair Philippines has become something of a tradition for people in Metro Manila, thousands of whom make their way to the fair every year to enjoy the art – and, let’s not kid ourselves, take the requisite OOTDs for the ‘gram.

After 8 years, most Art Fair patrons already know what to expect from the event: big crowds, the artwork by the greats as well as promising up-and-comers, immersive installations, and endless photo ops.

This year in particular, there will be 61 participating art galleries – 70% of which are Filipino. The yearly photo exhibits will be held, featuring work by Silverlens, photojournalist exhibit Strange Print, and a group show by Neal Oshima and other artists working with alternative processes among others.

There will also be the yearly showcase of work commissioned by Art Fair Philippines in its ArtFairPH/Projects section, which will feature all new work or never before seen projects including the raw drawings of expressionist Onib Olmedo, terracotta work by Bacolod-based artist Joe Geraldo, a psychedelic pop immersive installation by Jellyfish Kisses, and pieces by Baguio-based textile artist Carlo Villafuerte.

Aside from the mainstay exhibtions that fair-goers look for each year, Art Fair Philippines 2020 is also including new sections that add more variety to the Art Fair experience.

Here are all the new things Art Fair Philippines is offering this year:

Films

For the first time ever, the fair is hosting ArtFairPH/ Film, where a selection of feature-length and short films – from experimental, to documentary, to animated movies – will be screened to highlight the diversity of Philippine cinema. The selection was curated by film critic Philbert Dy, writer Erwin Romulo, and director Teddie Co. It is being held alongside the celebration of 100 years of Philippine cinema launched by the Film Development Council of the Philippines.

Workshops

A new section called ArtFairPH/ Open Studios gives art enthusiasts, budding artists, or anyone who’s curious the opportunity learn more about the process that goes behind the making of different kinds of art. A series of workshops and demos will be held, including a portrait photography workshop by Paco Guerrero, photography lighting workshop by Neal Oshima, Mark Nicdao, and Boy Yniguez, a woodwork demo by Benji Reyes, and other sessions on printmaking, visual arts, cyanotype, and pottery. The workshops are open to everyone – so even the most unexperienced can learn something new.

Creative spaces

It won’t just be an endless loop of galleries at the Art Fair this year, with the introduction of ArtFair/ Incubators – a series of performances and projects that go beyond the mainstream gallery format. This will include work by 2 regional groups. Art/n23 from Dumaguete will present a virtual reality piece by Isay Rodriguez, which is set to immerse the audience in an interactive and beehive-like environment. At the same time. Giatay from Cebu will be presenting a mix of wall-bound works and performances.

Art Fair Philippines 2020 will be held from February 21 to 23 at The Link carpark in Makati. For more information, or for advanced tickets, visit their website.



Regular ticket prices are at P350, and concession price at P150 for students, and P100 for Makati students (IDs are required, of course). Tickets will also be available on site at the reception area of the venue. – Rappler.com