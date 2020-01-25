IN PHOTOS: Chinese New Year in Manila
Here's how the crowds at Chinatown in Binondo, Manila, celebrate Chinese New Year
Published 4:51 PM, January 25, 2020
Updated 4:54 PM, January 25, 2020
DRAGON DANCE. Crowds flock to Chinatown in Binondo, Manila, to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year. Photo by Inoue Jaena/Rappler
MANILA, Philippines – Chinese New Year is being celebrated on Saturday, January 25, and a quick pass through Chinatown in Binondo is all you need to bask in the celebratory spirit of the annual occasion. (READ: LIST: 'Lucky food' to prepare for Chinese New Year, and why)
Here's how people celebrated Chinese New Year in Manila:
CROWDS. Lion dancers are surrounded by crowds celebrating the Chinese Lunar New Year along the streets of Chinatown in Binondo, Manila, as they welcome the year of the Metal Rat on January 25, 2020. Photo by Ben Nabong/Rappler
PRECAUTION. People are seen wearing face masks as a precautionary measure against the new coronavirus as they walk along the crowded Ongpin Street in Binondo, Manila. Photo by Inoue Jaena/Rappler
BELIEFS. People buy lucky charms from stalls in Chinatown to welcome the Chinese Lunar New Year. Photo by Inoue Jaena/Rappler
GOOD FORTUNE. People buy lucky charms to welcome the Chinese Lunar New Year at Chinatown in Binondo, Manila. Photo by Inoue Jaena/Rappler
– Rappler.com