MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray was introduced as the new National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) ambassador for National Arts Month 2020 in Intramuros, Manila on Tuesday, January 28 .

Catriona is joined by KZ Tandingan and Julie Ann San Jose, who are the ambassadors for Music.

"I believe that art is always created with intention. And in my pursuit to conquer my universe, I always wanted to showcase the beauty and the intricate uniqueness of the Philippines to a universal platform whether it be through our heritage, our art, our history, our textitles, our music, or our dance," she said.

"And in doing so, I felt as an ambassador in my own right representing the Philippines, I was able to play the part in having the new generation sit up and take notice and start to appreciate what the Philippines has to uniquely offer."

The Filipino-Australian titleholder and singer said that aside from advocating for education and HIV/AIDS awareness, she advocating "to instill a sense of burning pride for our country... to a new generation."

Catriona, who grew up in Australia, said her love for arts and culture was something that was "grown, learned, and embodied."

"Since this month's theme is Ani ng Sining – the harvest of the arts, as you know to harvest starts with planting and sowing a seed. And so I have fervent hope that we can instill and grow a fierce love and passion for the Filipino arts and culture in each and everyone of us," she said.

The National Arts Month kicks off on February 1. – Rappler.com