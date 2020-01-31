MANILA, Philippines – The Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) on Friday, January 31, cancelled Pasinaya, its annual multi-arts festival, amid the deadly novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) outbreak.

This year's Pasinaya Open House Festival was originally scheduled to run from February 7 to February 9, in what would have been its 16th year.

CCP made the announcement on its official Facebook page, while saying its regular programs will continue.

“As the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus as a public health emergency of international concern, we urge the Filipino people not to panic and remain calm. Let us work together to prevent the virus from spreading. Let us remain vigilant and keep safe,” CCP artistic director Chris Millado said in the announcement.

The festival annually features thousands of artists across all forms of art – including music, theater, dance, spoken word, and visual arts. Admission to the festival was set at P50, making it more accessible to a wider audience.

The 2019-nCoV outbreak originated in Wuhan, China. (READ: Novel coronavirus or 2019-nCoV: What we know so far)

On January 30, the first case of 2019-nCoV in the Philippines was confirmed by the Department of Health (DOH).

As of January 31, the DOH is monitoring 31 individuals for 2019-nCoV. The virus has so far claimed the lives of 212 people, all in China, and has spread to a number of countries. – Rappler.com