MANILA, Philippines – The Intramuros Administration is opening Fort Santiago's dungeon doors to the public.

The historical site can be explored by visitors from 2 pm to 10 pm every day. The entrance fee costs P75 for adults and P50 for students, senior citizens, and persons with disability (PWD).

Fort Santiago was a fortified area built in the early 1500s by the Spanish government during the colonization of Manila, as part of Intramuros, the walled city. It also served as a storage vault and a prison cell for activists and the political resistance, imprisoning Jose Rizal before his public execution.

The area was also used during the World War II for grim purposes – the Japanese occupation kept soldiers and political prisoners in the dungeons to torture and execute. – Rappler.com