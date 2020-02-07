MANILA, Philippines – It's been over two decades since Tabing Ilog hit '90s kids right in the feels, and now, the iconic teen drama is making a comeback, this time as a stage musical.

The teen drama followed the friendships and romances within a group of friends: Anne, Eds, Corrine, George, Badong, James, Rovic, and Fonzy.

It originally ran on ABS-CBN from 1999 to 2003, gaining a cult following and launching the careers of its young stars.

Tabing Ilog: The Musical, presented by ABS-CBN and Star Hunt, revealed its cast on Thursday, February 6. The new cast includes many new faces – some of whom were probably not even born yet when Tabing Ilog was on air. Some of them were cast after acing auditions held by Star Hunt.

New barkada

Kiara Takahasi, Abi Kassem, and Gab Pangilinan will alternate as Eds, the role originally played by Kaye Abad. Hanie Jarar, Skye Quizon, and Ian Pangilinan will share the role of Rovic, originally played by John Lloyd Cruz.

Batit Espiritu and Emjay Sevilla will play Badong, Paolo Contis' character. Alternating as James, the role originally played by Patrick Garcia, are Gian Wang, Gabby Sarmiento, and Jem Macatuno.

Argel Saycon, Elyson de Dios, and Vino Malabot will share the role of Fonzy, who was played in the show by Baron Geisler. Mia Canton, Belle delos Reyes, and Abby Trinidad will alternate as George, originally played by Jodi Sta Maria.

Lou Yanong, Missy Quino, and Teetin Villanueva are alternating as Corrine, originally played by Desiree del Valle.

Brand new characters

The musical will also feature new characters. Lie Reposposa, Noel Comia, and Brei Binuya will alternate as Sammy, James' sibling. Art Guma, Ian Hermogenes, and Franco Ramos will play another new character, Ely.

At the same time, veteran actress Agot Isidro, along with Joanne Co, Jojit Lorenzo, and Paolo O'Hara will be playing multiple roles.

The show will be directed by Topper Fabregas, with book by Jade Castro and music by Vincent de Jesus.

The musical is set to open on March 7, and will run until April 26. It will be staged at the Dolphy Theater at the ABS-CBN complex in Quezon City. Ticket prices range from P1,000 to P2,500 and are available on Kapamilya Tickets. – Rappler.com