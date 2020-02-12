MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray returned to Intramuros as the new National Commission for Culture and the Arts ambassador, two years since she filmed for a video as part of her national costume introduction.

In the new video posted on her YouTube account on Monday, February 10, Catriona couldn't hide her excitement as she recalled the time she shot a video in the area for her "This is the Philippines" video series, which highlighted different spots in the country.

"Let me take you back on a walk down memory lane," Catriona said as she show parts of Intramuros.

"What's special about it, being able to be here now as the ambassador for the arts and culture in 2020, I feel that in a way I was also ambassador for our Filipino culture and arts back then as Binibini [Pilipinas] Universe," she said, showing behind-the-scenes footage of her start as the new arts ambassador.

Being arts ambassador, she said, was a big honor for her.

"I love to paint. I also find a lot of intrerest and joy in sharing what the Philippines uniquely has – our textiles, our history, our music, our arts, our music, our dance, our cinema. It has so many different facets in which we are able to express ourselves in our unique history. And really there is truth that we are all united through art," she said.

The Filipino-Australian titleholder and singer added that she is looking forward to learn more about Filipino culture.

National Arts month kicked off on February 1 with this year's theme, "Ani ng Sinig." – Rappler.com