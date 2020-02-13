MANILA, Philippines – Ballet Philippines announced on Tuesday, February 11, that its board of trustees appointed Russian dancer Mikhail "Misha" Martynyuk as the new artistic director of the company for its 51st season.

Misha will lead the company from April 2020 to March 30, 2022.

According to his biography on State Kremlin Palace, Misha was a star dancer of the Kremlin Ballet theater and an honorary member of the People's Artist of the Russian Federation.

Misha is also a teacher and choreographer, who founded Boutique Studio Ballet, where he is also artistic director. He also conducts dance workshops.

Misha will replace Alice Reyes, who will step down from the position on March 31. – Rappler.com