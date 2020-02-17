MANILA, Philippines – Where should art exist? Ever since Fringe (a global art movement with roots tracing back to Scotland in the 1940s) came to Manila in 2015, it has sought to challenge notions of what an artistic space is.

Operating from its base of operations, Pineapple Lab in Makati's Poblacion District, Fringe MNL describes itself as a home for "unicorns and creatives." Every February to March, they organize a six-week open access, noncurated, uncensored arts festival that showcases fresh and daring material highlighting the unique points of view of Filipino artists, both emerging and established.

These pieces go from theater, literature, music, dance, film, and visual art to cabaret, performance art, circus and, basically, every other artistic genre in between.

For this episode of Hustle's Inside the Industry, we talk to Fringe MNL Festival Director Andrei Nikolai Pamintuan.

Check out Fringe MNL full schedule here. – Rappler.com