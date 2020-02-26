MANILA, Philippines – Artists, poets, and writers are coming together for one night to raise money for the medical expenses of veteran screenwriter, poet, and journalist Jose "Pete" F. Lacaba.

Kape't Ka Pete: Music and Poetry night will be held on March 7 at the Kamuning Bakery Cafe in Kamuning, Quezon City. Entrance to the event is at P250, which includes coffee and bread.

Among those expected to perform are Noel Cabangon, Cooky Chua, Hazel Faith, and Ricky Davao. People from the literary community who will grace the event include Krip Yuson, Butch Dalisay, Vim Nadera, Charlson Ong, the Cavite Young Writers Association (CYWA), and more.

For more information, people may reach bakery owner Wilson Flores at 0917-8481818, 0918-8077788 or Vim Nadera at 09951319743.

Lacaba is a well-known journalist, screenwriter, and poet. He got his career started in the '70s and was among the journalists who were arrested and tortured after Ferdinand Marcos declared Martial Law.

After he was released, Lacaba continued to work as a journalist. He later turned to screenwriting, and wrote iconic movies like Sister Stella L (1984), Orapronobis (1989), and Eskapo (1995).

He wrote a number of books and was columnist for YES! magazine under Summit Media Publishing. – Rappler.com